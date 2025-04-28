Live
SVU to sign MoU with Indonesia’s ITB in July
Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) has reached an agreement to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Technology Bandung (ITB), a prestigious university in Indonesia. The two institutions have decided to collaborate closely in the fields of teaching and research.
A detailed discussion on the terms of cooperation was held between representatives of both universities on Sunday.
During the meeting, ITB was represented by Dr Mitra D Jamal and his team, while SVU was represented by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao, Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, former Rector Prof CK Jayasankar, and Prof B Devaprasad Raju, Head of the Physics Department. As part of the collaboration, a delegation from Sri Venkateswara University, led by Registrar Professor Madala Bhupathi Naidu, which also includes Prof Jayasankar, Prof Raju and Prof Kishore will visit Indonesia in July to formalise the partnership and explore further areas of academic and research cooperation.