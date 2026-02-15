Jailbreak fugitive recaptured

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police on Saturday arrested one of the two prisoners who escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail in Cuttack during last year’s Durga Puja celebrations. The fugitives, Madhukanta Kumar and Raja Sahani, both from Bihar, had escaped from the high-security jail on the intervening night of October 2-3.

Kumar was arrested from a guest house at an Ashram in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said. “A special team from the Commissionerate of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, arrested Kumar from the guest house of an ashram at Virndavan in Uttar Pradesh after sustained efforts,” Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh told reporters. Kumar, a resident of Begusarai district, was arrested in a dacoity and murder case and lodged at Choudwar jail. Separate police teams were formed to track the fugitives across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, Nagaland, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Kumar had been staying in Vrindavan under the alias Basu Pande. He was produced in an Uttar Pradesh court before being brought to Odisha on transit remand, Singh said. Odisha Police had announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing credible information on the two prisoners. Singh assured that police would soon nab the other fugitive.