Ash pile poised to pollute Mahanadi water

Jharsuguda: Environmentalist Prafulla Samantara, following a recent visit to Bhagipali in Jharsuguda district, warned that massive ash piles accumulated on the banks of the Bheden river will soon contaminate the waters of the Mahanadi. Industrial ash poses major health and environmental hazards to eight western Odisha districts.

The accumulation of ash will impact not only birds and animals, but human lives as well.

A 150-foot high ash pile spanning 400 acres on the banks of the Bheden river is being covered with soil to conceal it. Following complaints, Samantara visited the site last month to assess the situation. After seeing this, he warned that Jharsuguda’s pollution will worsen, demanding immediate intervention from Central, State and local authorities.

A massive ash mound has emerged between the Bheden river and Kherwal bridge, located within 8 km of the Jharsuguda district headquarters in the restricted zone of Bhagipali. The 15-foot high ash mountain spans across 400 acres. This ash mound threatens to choke the Bheden river, reducing it to a polluted canal inundated by toxic runoff.

This ash mountain poses a threat to Jharsuguda and Sambalpur residents. Toxic leakage into drinking water is setting the stage for a public health crisis of cancer, heart and skin diseases.

Citing the dire situation, Regional Environment Protection Association president Satyanarayana Rao submitted a formal complaint to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.