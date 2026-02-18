MIR Outlines Net Zero 2047 Plan

Mangaluru: Italy based global green construction company MIR Group on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious roadmap to embed renewable energy directly into India’s built environment, positioning solar-integrated architecture as central to its “MIR Net Zero Vision 2047” which will be held in the city on Friday.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Sustainability & Net Zero Summit 2026, company CEO Raffaele Marrazzo said the firm’s building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) technology represents a shift in how cities generate and consume energy.

“Our goal is to transform buildings from passive energy consumers into active generators,” Marrazzo said, explaining that photovoltaic systems are integrated into facades, windows and roofing elements. “This enables sustainable urban growth without compromising architectural aesthetics.”

Commercial Director UAE–India Nitik Ratnakar said India’s rapid urbanisation offers a critical opportunity to mainstream renewable construction materials aligned with national decarbonisation targets.

“These systems are engineered for Indian climatic conditions and achieve conversion efficiencies exceeding 24 per cent,” Ratnakar said. “Large-scale deployment can significantly reduce lifecycle emissions while enhancing energy resilience in cities.”

The one-day summit scheduled in Mangaluru is designed as a collaborative platform bringing together policymakers, developers, architects and technology providers to accelerate India’s transition toward carbon-neutral infrastructure through live demonstrations, exhibitions and high-impact dialogues.

A major highlight of the announcement was MIR’s partnership with Mangaluru Special Economic Zone to establish a green building manufacturing unit in the coastal city. The facility will produce ventilated facade systems, BIPV components, sodium-ion battery storage, thermal insulation materials and smart laminated films aimed at improving building performance and reducing carbon footprints.

Marrazzo described the project as a blend of industrial development and environmental stewardship, supporting India’s sustainable development commitments while advancing circular construction practices. He said energy-efficient materials manufactured locally would enable developers to pursue global green certifications and reduce environmental impact.

Ratnakar added that the collaboration establishes a scalable model for integrating renewable technologies into mainstream construction. “Urban infrastructure must evolve to become climate-responsive,” he said. “Our approach aligns economic growth with sustainability.”

Executives emphasised that sustainable material innovation, resource efficiency and green urban planning are essential to meeting long-term climate goals. By embedding renewable energy generation within the building envelope, MIR aims to help cities reduce emissions, improve efficiency and create resilient infrastructure.

Industry stakeholders attending the briefing described the initiative as a forward-looking step that could accelerate adoption of clean construction technologies across India, reinforcing the country’s broader push toward net-zero development.