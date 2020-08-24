Swachh Penukonda and Andamaina Penukonda launched in Penukonda

Penukonda: The Sub collector of Anantapur has taken the initiative to make clean Penukonda as part of Swachh Penukonda and Andamaina Penukonda. The students of government school in Penukonda division would be taught music, dance, drawing, martial arts with the help of volunteers, under "Pillala Navvulu" programme.

The students of government schools would be imparted English communication skills. The programme was started as a pilot project at Zilla Parishad High School in Roddam. Quality of service delivery was also improved at the office by the sub-collector.

The offices were re-modelled, revenue courts are being conducted on a regular basis to address cases. The Andamaina Penukonda programme was launched for making clean and green Penukonda, greenery was improved by planting saplings besides the introduction of Pillala Navvulu. Covid cases have been managed successfully also.