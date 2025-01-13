Swami Vivekananda lauded as eternal inspiration to youth

Kurnool : Marking the birth anniversary of the great visionary Swami Vivekananda, who spread Indian culture across the globe, Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Ravindra Babu stated that youth is the precious wealth of the nation. He paid floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Raj Vihar center on Sunday.

The Commissioner emphasised that anyone can become the most valuable asset to the nation if they follow Vivekananda’s words as guiding principles and strive for self-improvement. He highlighted that Swami Vivekananda shared many success secrets to guide the youth on the right path. Millions of young people worldwide look up to him as an inspiration.

Ravindra noted that India, being a country with largest youth population, holds immense potential for development, and youth play a pivotal role in it. He urged youth to take Swami Vivekananda’s ideals as inspiration and contribute actively to the nation’s progress. By following his path, the youth can achieve great heights.

He further stated that Swami Vivekananda is respected across the world for his exemplary achievements, particularly for representing India at the Parliament of Religions in America, where his eloquence won widespread admiration. Following his thoughts and ideals can undoubtedly transform an individual’s personality, the civic chief added.

On the other hand, Kodumur youth leaders, led by Jeradoddi Jayanna, paid tributes to Vivekananda’s statue at Rajvihar Circle in Kurnool city on Sunday. Addressing the gathering, J Jayanna said that physical labour brings one closer to heaven than simply reading religious texts.

He said that Vivekananda believed that that with ‘muscles of iron’ and ‘nerves of steel’, youth could bring about social change and eternal energy of the youth is a restless quest for the truth.

Jayanna urged all the young men and women to take inspiration from Swami Vivekananda, to utilise their strength and potential, and strive to achieve greatness.