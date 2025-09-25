‘Swaraksha Mahotsav 2025’ begins

Visakhapatnam: India’s strategic push towards self-reliance in the defence sector took centre stage at the inaugural of ‘Swaraksha Mahotsav 2025.’ With the theme focusing on ‘fostering partnerships for security’, the first day of the three-day global summit brought policymakers, military leaders and industry experts together.

The summit underscored rapid evolution of India’s security environment and the role of advancing technologies in shaping it, from AI-enhanced traffic management to unmanned maritime systems and drones for urban surveillance. Over 40 exhibitors showcased cutting-edge defence, aerospace, and geospatial technologies, highlighting the vibrant ecosystem driving indigenous innovation.

A key focus of the event was Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious plan to establish specialised defence manufacturing hubs across the state. The new defence policy outlines a strategy that includes a 3,000-acre naval cluster, a missile and navigation cluster in Jagatpita, a 4,500-acre aerospace and electronics hub in southern Andhra Pradesh, and a 4,000-acre aircraft components and manufacturing hub in Prakasam district. These initiatives are designed to foster synergistic collaboration among government, academia, startups, and industry to build a robust defence manufacturing base. The summit saw the presence of Deputy Inspector General Manish Verma of the Indian Coast Guard, Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha Chief Staff Officer (Operations), ENC, Commodore Girideep Singh, CMD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Sajid Mukhtar, chairman, M Sribharat, Member of Parliament, Shankhabrata Bagchi, City Commissioner of Police, among others.