Swift response by Indian Army to Budameru Canal Breaches

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Army responded promptly to the Budameru Canal breaches caused by incessant rains near Kondapally and Shanthinagar, Vijayawada, which led to the inundation of neighbouring areas, posing a threat to the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station for the past couple of days.



The Budameru Canal experienced three significant breaches, measuring 10-m, 20-m, and 95-m. These breaches resulted in flooding, endangering nearby communities and critical infrastructure.

Indian Army personnel, including engineering and medical team, from the 54 Infantry Division assisted the civil administration in sealing all three canal breaches. The team utilised 16,000 sandbags, hesco bastions and locally fabricated metal Gideon bags. Additionally, the height of the bund will be further increased as directed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Following a request from the civil administration, the Army Flood Relief teams are at present addressing seven water channels contributing to the inundation of low-lying areas.

Reconnaissance teams are currently identifying locations and accessing required stores, despite the incessant rains and challenging conditions.

Army mobile medical teams have distributed 160-kg of medical supplies and assisted 118 civilians across multiple camps in the region. Medical camps have been set up in critical areas such as Shantinagar and Ibrahimpatnam.