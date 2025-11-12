Syrma SGS will establish Rs.1,595-crore plant: Lokesh

Amaravati: Syrma SGS has announced an investment of Rs 1,595 crore to establish the country’s largest multi-layer printed circuit board (PCB) facility near Naidupeta in Tirupati district. The project, which will generate 2,170 high-skill jobs, marks a strong vote of confidence in Andhra Pradesh’s growing reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse, according to Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh. The Minister described the investment as a testament to the state’s commitment to transform the “Speed of Doing Business” into action.

“We offer ready, tailor-made solutions for land, water, and power so industries can move fast. With abundant skilled talent and proximity to ports, Andhra Pradesh is the first choice for advanced manufacturing,” Lokesh said in a post on X. “We needed speed, we chose Andhra Pradesh,” Syrma SGS Managing Director J S Gujral was quoted as saying by the Minister.

The collaboration highlighted the state’s positioning as an agile and industry-friendly destination for next-generation manufacturing. The facility is expected to significantly contribute to India’s goal of reducing its annual electronics import bill, currently estimated at nearly $70 billion. By enabling strong backward integration, the investment will strengthen the domestic value chain and support the creation of a self-reliant electronics ecosystem, the Minister said.