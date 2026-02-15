Budget a roadmap from crisis to growth: Manohar

Vijayawada: Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar described the Rs 3,32,205-crore Budget for 2026–27, presented for the third time by finance minister Payyavula Keshav, as a roadmap to steer Andhra Pradesh from financial distress towards growth and development.

Speaking to media at media point on Assembly premises on Saturday, Jana Sena leader said the increase in capital expenditure from Rs 39,498 crore last year to Rs 53,917 crore — a 16 per cent rise — reflected the government’s firm commitment to infrastructure and long-term development. Revenue collections through taxes have also risen significantly from Rs 98,025 crore to Rs 1,25,846 crore, which he termed proof of sustained efforts toward economic revival.

Manohar noted that the government had allocated funds for the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes without compromise, including Deepam, free bus travel for women in APSRTC, Thalliki Vandanam and enhanced NTR Bharosa pensions, ensuring their uninterrupted implementation.

Highlighting support to farmers, he said the state procured paddy worth Rs 10,950 crore during the kharif season and made direct payments to 93 per cent of farmers within 24 hours, setting a national example.

On infrastructure, he said 98 projects worth Rs 57,000 crore are progressing rapidly in Amaravati, while the Polavaram project has achieved 60 per cent completion and is slated for dedication to the nation by the time of the Godavari Pushkarams.

With support from NITI Aayog, the State is establishing three economic growth corridors and setting up the country’s first horticulture hub in Rayalaseema. A first-of-its-kind Rs 100-crore sovereign wealth fund has also been launched to realise the ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’ vision and boost investor confidence.

Manohar further said a data lake integrating 900 services from 36 departments through Mee Seva WhatsApp governance reflects the government’s “Speed of Governance” commitment.

He congratulated agriculture minister K Atchannaidu for securing Rs 53,752 crore for the farm sector, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for obtaining Rs 22,942 crore for panchayat raj, and minister Nara Lokesh for attracting investments.

The minister credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s experience, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s support, and backing from the BJP-led Centre for putting the State back on the path of progress within 19 months. He extended congratulations to finance minister Keshav on behalf of the Jana Sena Party for presenting what he called a comprehensive and progressive Budget.