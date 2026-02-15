BJP hails Budget as 'balanced, growth-focused'

State BJP leaders praise the Rs 3.32-L cr Budget for combining welfare with fiscal discipline and wealth creation

Welcome major allocations for pensions, women-and-child welfare, irrigation, housing, healthcare and Amaravati development

Highlight increased capital expenditure, infra push and coordination between Union and state govts as a ‘double-engine’ growth plan

Vijayawada: BJP leaders welcomed the state Budget 2026–27, describing it as a balanced and development-oriented financial plan that prioritises welfare while maintaining fiscal discipline.

BJP state president P V N Madhav termed the Budget “excellent” and praised finance minister Payyavula Keshav for presenting a responsible roadmap for the State’s growth. Responding to the Budget on Saturday, he noted that the Rs 3.32-lakh-crore outlay signals a shift toward wealth creation while controlling deficits for the first time since bifurcation. He also said investments worth about Rs 14 lakh crore attracted over the past 20 months could generate large-scale employment once implemented.

Madhav highlighted significant allocations for welfare schemes such as NTR Bharosa pensions, Deepam-2, Stree Shakti, Thalliki Vandanam, scholarships, and women-and-child welfare programmes. Funding for irrigation, housing, healthcare, drinking water, and rural livelihoods was also welcomed.

BJP official spokesperson Valluru Jayaprakash Narayana also praised the Budget, stating that it reflects financial prudence with reduced revenue and fiscal deficits despite higher expenditure. He welcomed the increase in capital expenditure to nearly Rs 54,000 crore and major investments in infrastructure, industrial corridors, and digital development.

He further appreciated allocations for education, farmer support programmes including Polavaram, and the Rs 6,000-crore provision for Amaravati development. Jayaprakash said the Budget demonstrates effective coordination between the Union government led by Narendra Modi and the State government headed by N Chandrababu Naidu, calling it a “double-engine” blueprint for the state's long-term growth.