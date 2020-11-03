Tadepalli: 80% attendance on Day 1 of school reopening

Tadepalli: After more than seven-month forced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, schools in Andhra Pradesh were reopened across the State on Monday. While the attendance in some schools was thin and in some institutions the number of students was good.

Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh expressed happiness that many students were coming back to schools and colleges enthusiastically after the break. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that nearly 80 per cent attendance was registered on Monday. However, the figures vary as reports from districts indicate that at many places the attendance was only 50 per cent.

Further, the minister said that the students were given the gift of education through Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and all facilities were made available to them. The schools were also given a face-lift under the 'Nadu-Nedu' programme launched by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Education Minister explained that measures have been taken to create awareness about Covid-19 among parents and students and all standard safety measures have been taken in the educational institutions for preventing the spread of corona virus.

Referring to the fee issue, he said that the private educational institutions were instructed to charge only 70 per cent fees as the schools had not been functioning for almost five months.

''Since they have to pay teachers and staff salaries we have decided on a 70 per cent fee charge, which is a reasonable amount,'' he explained. He warned the management of the educational institutions to not charge more than the 70% and strict action would be taken if any such complaints were received, he said. Surprise checks would also be conducted to inspect the facilities in the educational institutions, the Minister said.

An application had been created to see that all schools, reopening from November 2, adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the wake of the Covid-19 situation in the State. A task force has been created with the Collectors and other officials to monitor the situation and random tests would be conducted for the students on a regular basis.





