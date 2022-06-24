Tadepalli : CM Jagan felicitates badminton & Deaflympics players

Tadepalli : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ace badminton player Kidambi Srikanth and deaflympian tennis player Sheikh Jafrin at the Secretariat here on Friday. The CM lauded Kidambi Srikanth for playing a key role in the recent victory of the prestigious Thomas Cup in Bangkok. Also, he congratulated Sheikh Jafrin, a tennis player from Kurnool who won a bronze medal at the Deaf Olympics (Defylympics – 2022). He directed the officials to provide a government job to Sheikh Zafrin based on merit along with a cash incentive.

He felicitated Srikanth and Jafrin and instructed the CMO officials to cater to all the required facilities and arrangements they need on behalf of the government.

The CM stated that the government was extending all the help to the players and encouraging them to bring laurels to the state.

AP Badminton Association (APBA) president Mukkala Dwarkanath presented a badminton kit to the CM on behalf of APBA. Tourism and sports minister RK Roja, SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy, Srikanth's parents Radhamukunda, KVS Krishna, Sheikh Zafrin's father Sheikh Zakir Ahmed, SAAP sports officer June Galliot and SAAP officials were present.