Live
- Union cabinet approves proposed funds of Rs. 12,500 to Polavaram
- Chhatrapati statue crash: MVA to stage protest in Mumbai on Sept 1
- Govt approves 12 projects worth Rs 28,602 cr to transform industrial landscape, create 40 lakh jobs
- Centre approves 3 railways projects worth Rs 6,456 cr, to create 114 lakh man-days
- 10 yrs of Jan Dhan Yojana: Varanasi residents thank PM Modi for integration into banking system
- Kharge family has done injustice to Dalits: K’taka BJP on KIADB land scam
- Need to walk the talk on grave crimes like rape: RJD MP Jha
- RG Kar tragedy: Calcutta HC clears the decks for protest programmes of BJP, Congress
- MUDA case: Police complaint filed against CM Siddaramaiah's wife over 'document fabrication'
- 10 Years of Jan Dhan Yojana: PM Modi lauds women beneficiaries crossing 30 crore mark
Just In
Tadipatri MLA JC Ashmit Reddy Complains to SP Over Sand Smuggling Issues
Tadipatri MLA JC Asmit Reddy has lodged complaint against Tadipatri Rural police negligence in addressing the ongoing issue of sand smuggling in the region.
Tadipatri MLA JC Ashmit Reddy has lodged complaint against Tadipatri Rural police negligence in addressing the ongoing issue of sand smuggling in the region. The complaint was presented to Anantapur district SP Jagadish, highlighting concerns over the lack of action against illegal sand mining operations.
Speaking to the media, Ashmit Reddy said that he met SP as part of courtesy. He alleged that there is no substantial action has been taken against the sand smuggling. He alleged that while seized sand lorries were being handed over, the police were failing to register formal cases against the offenders.
The MLA emphasized that he would not permit illegal sand mining to continue unchecked, underscoring the need for decisive action. He urged the SP to take necessary measures against the sand mafia and revealed that a special team has been established to tackle these irregularities.
On the other hand, the Tadipatri Rural CI Lakshmikant Reddy also met the SP and briefed on the incident. He stated that he had not done anything wrong.