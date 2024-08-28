Tadipatri MLA JC Ashmit Reddy Complains to SP Over Sand Smuggling Issues

Tadipatri MLA JC Ashmit Reddy has lodged complaint against Tadipatri Rural police negligence in addressing the ongoing issue of sand smuggling in the region. The complaint was presented to Anantapur district SP Jagadish, highlighting concerns over the lack of action against illegal sand mining operations.

Speaking to the media, Ashmit Reddy said that he met SP as part of courtesy. He alleged that there is no substantial action has been taken against the sand smuggling. He alleged that while seized sand lorries were being handed over, the police were failing to register formal cases against the offenders.

The MLA emphasized that he would not permit illegal sand mining to continue unchecked, underscoring the need for decisive action. He urged the SP to take necessary measures against the sand mafia and revealed that a special team has been established to tackle these irregularities.

On the other hand, the Tadipatri Rural CI Lakshmikant Reddy also met the SP and briefed on the incident. He stated that he had not done anything wrong.