Tadipatri police nab SI Vijay Kumar in suicide case

Chandragiri: In a development to the Pamidi student case, police have arrested SI Vijay Kumar on the charges of deceiving a degree student girl which eventually led to suicide on Saturday.

The girl identified as Saraswati (20) was pursuing her degree course at a college in Tirupati, fell in love with SI Vijay Kumar a few months ago.

As the SI married to some other girl recently, Saraswati a native of GA Kottala of Tadipatri in Anantapur district committed suicide by consuming pesticide after revealing her love affair with SI to her parents.

Saraswati's parents lodged a complaint against the SI with Tadipatri police.

Following the directions of Anantapur SP Pakirappa, a police team from Tadipatri descended here on Saturday and arrested the SI Vijay Kumar at his house and took him to Tadipatri.

Tadipatri DSP Chaitanya informed to media that SI Vijay Kumar will be remanded.

Tadipatri police investigation revealed that the SI Vijay Kumar allegedly had been trapping girls in the name of love.