Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
Tadipatri town CI hangs self in house
Police suspect politics and family issues could be the reason but his daughter Bhavya alleges hectic pressure at the work place the main reason for the suicide
Anantapur: Anantapur District Tadipatri Town CI Ananda Rao has reportedly committed suicide. He was found hanged to a fan at his home. On receiving information about the incident, the police shifted his body to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation into the reasons behind the suicide is underway.
The police suspect that political pressures and family disputes could be the reason behind the extreme step. However, his daughter Bhavya alleged that the pressure of work cost her father's life. She said that he had previously worked in Tirupati and Kadapa, but he was not under pressure anywhere. Bhavya said that the pressure of work in Tadipatri was high and that he had suffered many times saying that it he cannot handle it.