Tadipatri town CI hangs self in house

Anantapur: Anantapur District Tadipatri Town CI Ananda Rao has reportedly committed suicide. He was found hanged to a fan at his home. On receiving information about the incident, the police shifted his body to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation into the reasons behind the suicide is underway.



The police suspect that political pressures and family disputes could be the reason behind the extreme step. However, his daughter Bhavya alleged that the pressure of work cost her father's life. She said that he had previously worked in Tirupati and Kadapa, but he was not under pressure anywhere. Bhavya said that the pressure of work in Tadipatri was high and that he had suffered many times saying that it he cannot handle it.