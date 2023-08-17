Take appropriate measures to Set up Paddy buying Centres Says Additional DC Cheerla Srinivas Sagar

The district's Additional collector Cheerla Srinivas Sagar has ordered the officials to take appropriate measures to set up Paddy buying Centres in the district. In a review meeting held with the district officials in an additional DC chamber .

Speaking on the occasion the collector said that the farmers should be utilized these centres by bringing Cleaned grains without strings to get a supportive price provided by the government. The organizers were also advised to keep necessary gunny bags and tarpaulins and weighing machines available, keeping in view the prevailing rainy conditions.

To ensure that the paddy is purchased in accordance with quality standards. and the tagging should be done. The officials were ordered to transport the purchased grains to the tagged rice Mills. And the Millers should also monitor the unloading of the grain within 24 hours and the tab entry should be completed immediately 190 thousand metrics.