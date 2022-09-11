Take measures to resolve court cases speedily: TTD EO

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy has directed the officials of legal department to take all steps for resolving long-pending TTD cases in courts.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of law department and Standing Counsels at Annamaiah Bhavan on Saturday, the EO instructed officials to ensure filing of counters on all pending cases before October 15 and attempt to resolve cases based on priority.

He wanted each HoD to submit para-wise remarks to the Law department and deliberate on how fast the cases could be resolved. He also directed the legal department officials to review cases once in two months with Standing counsels which would help to find solutions to even critical ones.

He said the standing counsels also prepare an action plan on the cases handed over to them. TTD JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, TTD law officer Reddappa Reddy, Deputy DLO Shyamsunder Reddy, Assistant Law officer Yugandher Reddy, Senior Standing Counsel S S Prasad, Sindhu Kumari, Sri Prashant, Sumanth, Prabhakar Sharma and Anup Kaushik were also present.