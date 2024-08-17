Take part in social service, Venkaiah tells people

Nellore : Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon people to spend some part of their wealth for the benefit of society and to help others. Speaking at a free Jaipur foot distribution camp jointly organised by Hyderabad-based Bhagavan Mahaveer Vikalanga Sahaya Samithi (BMVSS) and Swarna Bharat Trust (SBT) in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday, Venkaiah said that scores of people in the society were suffering due to physical disabilities. They have not been able to procure artificial limbs as it is a costly affair.

Under such circumstances, philanthropists and voluntary organisations came forward to extend financial assistance and provide artificial instruments to them.

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy lauded Deepa Venkat, daughter of Venkaiah Naidu, for taking up several social service activities. The Minister said that right from her childhood, Deepa was involved in public service.

Wheelchairs and walkers were distributed to the physically challenged on the occasion. BMVSS secretary Indrakumar Jain, Pradeep Jain, SBT Managing Turstee Deepa Venkat and others were present.