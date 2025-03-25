Take proactive measures to prevent water shortage: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that no region in the State faces drinking water crisis.

He emphasised the need for proactive measures to prevent water shortage during the summer. The Chief Minister held a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi to assess the summer action plan with officials from the departments of Disaster Management, Panchayati Raj, Municipal and Health.

The Chief Minister instructed Disaster Management officials to alert the public on rising temperatures in advance to avoid heat wave-related deaths.

The Chief Minister said that government will establish hydration centres, including buttermilk distribution centres, in markets, bus stands, labour hubs and other crowded areas.

He also directed officials to support voluntary organisations setting up such centres. Recalling the initiative from 2014-19, where the government provided free buttermilk, he ordered similar arrangements in heat-prone regions this year as well.

Special measures will be taken in drought-prone areas like Rayalaseema and Prakasam district, where livestock face drinking water shortages. The government will construct 12,138 water ponds across villages at a cost of Rs 35 crore to ensure adequate water supply for cattle. The Chief Minister urged officials to implement plans effectively.

He instructed officials to implement the ‘Water Bell’ system in schools, ensuring the availability of drinking water for students.

Chandrababu Naidu underlined the need for heightened vigilance against forest fires, directing officials to monitor incidents using drones. He ordered strict action against those found responsible for negligent fires. Authorities should remain cautious, particularly in industries prone to fire hazards.

To address water shortages in municipalities, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 39 crore. He instructed officials to increase water availability through measures such as constructing farm ponds under NREGA and desilting reservoirs.

To support NREGA laborers during the summer, additional workdays will be provided. Adequate drinking water and other facilities must be ensured at work sites. Furthermore, working hours should be limited from 6 am to 11 am so that labourers can return home before extreme heat sets in.

To prevent heatstroke among workers, travellers and the general public, the government will distribute ORS packets. Municipal workers should not be assigned outdoor tasks between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and officials from various departments attended the review meeting.