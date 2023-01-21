Take steps to boost millets cultivation: DRO to officials

Tirupati: District Revenue Officer (DRO) M Srinivasa Rao directed the officials to encourage cultivation of millets as an alternative to paddy. Addressing the district agriculture advisory council meeting here on Friday, he said it is the responsibility of agriculture officers to ensure that all kinds of services be provided to the farmers through the RBKs. Taking part in the meeting, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam said the state government has been giving top priority to farmers' welfare and introduced RBKs to provide services at the village-level. The authorities concerned should focus on providing fertilisers, pesticides and seeds at appropriate time along with agricultural implements to all the farmers irrespective of their caste, creed, class or religion through RBKs. In turn, farmers should also make use of the services at the RBKs.

District in-charge agriculture officer Prasada Rao said that Rabi season has started in the district and paddy cultivation was going on in about one lakh acres. He said that proposals have been sent for distribution of seeds on 80 per cent subsidy to the farmers who suffered due to the recent Mandus cyclone. He explained that as part of the 13th phase of PM Kisan, every farmer should link his land with Aadhaar and complete the KYC process. Steps will be taken to set up godowns to store fertilisers through RBKs. ­Electric motors, diesel engines and PVC pipes will also be supplied to the farmers on subsidised basis.

During the meeting, members of the agricultural advisory council provided advice and suggestions on increasing crop yield and the use of fertilisers.

The meeting discussed the issue of fertiliser distribution, grain collection, organic farming, drip irrigation and supply of sprinklers on subsidy through RBKs. Horticulture officer Sunil, Animal husbandry officer Ravikumar, Sericulture officer Geetharani and senior scientist Dr Harathi participated.