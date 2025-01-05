Dharmavaram: RDO Mahesh instructed the authorities concerned to take strong measures to prevent child marriages anywhere in divisional limits. An awareness seminar was held on Child Marriage Prevention Act-2006 and Andhra Pradesh State Child Marriage Prevention Act Rules-2023 along with appropriate suggestions and instructions, at RDO meeting hall here on Saturday.

The RDO stated that girls should be married off when they reach the marriageable age. It is everyone’s responsibility to stop child marriage if they come to know of it anywhere, he added. DSP Srinivasulu said the government has introduced new GO No 39 to prevent child marriages and explained steps to be taken accordingly. He stated that police department will always stand by the officers of various departments to prevent child marriages.

CDPO Lakshmi, officials of the division and others participated in the programme.