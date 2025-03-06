Live
Just In
Talpagiri Brahmotsavams from March 9
Nellore : The district administration is gearing up for conducting Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy Brahmotsavams successfully, scheduled from March 9 to 20.
In this regard, Nellore in-charge RDO Vamsi Krishna has conducted a coordination committee meeting with the officials of various depart-ments in the temple premises on Wednesday. He stressed the need of coordination between various department for making the event suc-cess. He directed the municipal administration to ensure proper maintenance of sanitation in the temple surroundings as they are ex-pecting huge numbers of devotees during Brahmotsavams.
The in-charge RDO urged police department to arrange bando bast to avoid traffic problems and any untoward incidents. He specified that security should be tightened, especially on the days of Rathotsavam and Teppostsavam.
Swimmers should be deployed at River Pennar as a precautionary measure till the conclusion of the event.
Temple Executive Officer Srinivasulu Reddy said shelters will be ar-ranged all along the way to the temple in view of peak summer. A special lighting will be set up during the event.
Temple Chairman Manchikanti Srinivasulu, Nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.