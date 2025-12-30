Talpagiri spruced up for Mukkoti Ekadasi

Nellore: The Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, located on the banks of the Penna (Pinakini) river in Nellore, has been spruced up for Mukkoti Ekadasi, also known as Vaikuntha Ekadasi, to be observed on Tuesday, December 30.

Thousands of devotees from across the district and other parts of Andhra Pradesh, besides large numbers from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, are expected to visit the ancient temple for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam (Uttara Dwara Darshanam).

The temple administration, with the support of the municipal corporation, has erected attractive welcome arches, installed barricades and arranged decorative illumination. As the auspicious festival falls on a Tuesday this year, a heavier influx of pilgrims is anticipated.

Temple executive officer and assistant commissioner of the endowments, Kovur Janardhan Reddy, said elaborate arrangements are being made to manage the large crowds. A special queue system has been arranged from the Rajagopuram to the sanctum sanctorum, and after darshan devotees will be guided to exit towards the Penna river.

To prevent any untoward incidents, experienced swimmers will be deployed at the river bathing ghats. Police officials said around 300 personnel will be deployed in various capacities to ensure security and to prevent chain snatching and other offences.

Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana recently reviewed the festival arrangements with officials from the revenue, police and municipal departments.

The temple, dedicated to Lord Ranganatha, was originally built by the Pallava kings who ruled the Simhapuri (present-day Nellore) region in the 8th century AD. It was later patronised by Raja Raja Narendra, who constructed the sanctum sanctorum. The temple subsequently received support from the Chalukya and Chola rulers, a period considered the golden age in its history, marked by the performance of several grand rituals.