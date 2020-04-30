Tamil Nadu man admitted in Chittoor govt. hospital amid Coronavirus symptoms

A resident of Ambur, Tamilnadu is a mechanic who uses to come to Chittoor now and then to spend some time with his lover residing at MGR street, Chittoor was identified as COVID-19 suspect. He came to Chittoor a week ago in a wrong route by escaping from police watching at state borders. When certain volunteers and Asha workers of that area informed the police and medical men, they have identified that he was suffering from fever cold and other symptoms.

He was then admitted in Chittoor Govt. Hospital and shifted to Tirupati Ruia Hospital where he was identified as COVID-19 positive case. District Collector N B. Gupta, Municipal Commissioner C.Obulesh rushed to the spot and declared 35, 36 and 37 wards as the red zone. Collector said that efforts were in swing to find out the contacts of the COVID victim and his movements in and around his surroundings.

A delegation of police officers rushed to Ambur to ascertain the details of the corona virus-positive case.