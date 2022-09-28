Tammineni Sitaram challenges Naidu for discussion on development of north coastal Andhra

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram said that they are ready to discuss the development of north Coastal Andhra. He said that he is challenging TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to come to this discussion and advised not to send AP TDP state President Achchennaidu.

He questioned why Chandrababu changed the name of Aarogyasri during the TDP regime. He stated that there is nothing wrong with changing the name of NTR Health University.

The speaker said that ever since the YSRCP came to power, the state has been moving forward in all fields under the leadership of YS Jagan revealed that north Coastal Andhra was developed in the last three years.