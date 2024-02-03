Live
Taneti Vanitha calls upon YSRCP cadre to participate in Eluru Siddham meeting
The Home and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha, has called for a large number of YSR Congress party members to attend a public meeting...
The Home and Disaster Management Minister, Dr. Taneti Vanitha, has called for a large number of YSR Congress party members to attend a public meeting held by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in Dendulur, Eluru district. The public meeting, scheduled for tomorrow, is part of a program aimed at preparing YSR Congress party ranks for the upcoming elections.
The first public meeting was successfully held in Bhimili on January 27, and tomorrow's meeting will focus on the Godavari districts. Dr. Taneti Vanitha expressed her confidence in Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his commitment to the welfare of the poor. She urged all party members, including elected sarpanchs, field workers, and committee members, to attend the meeting and contribute to its success. At the event, the Home Minister unveiled a poster prepared for the Gopalapuram Constituency.