Taneti Vanitha responds on tourist police station, assures it will provide safety

The Andhra Pradesh government has initiated the establishment of tourist police stations in tourist places with the aim of ensuring the safety of tourists. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy inaugurated 26 tourist police stations across the state by waving the flag virtually from the camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.



In this context, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha responded on the opening of tourist police stations. In this order, Taneti Vanathi said that it is happy that tourist police stations have been set up in the police department to help tourists. "We have set up these stations so that when tourists from other countries come to our state, we can help them in any kind of trouble; it is auspicious that these stations are arranged to give necessary information, provide vehicles, provide first aid any other urgent assistance," Home Minister said.

Speaking on the Tadepalli girl's murder issue, the Home Minister said that the government is taking all measures on the safety of women. She said the murder happened as the accused and victim are neighbours and there were disputes between two parties. Stating that they have brought Disha App to prevent violence against the women, she said that there were such heinous crimes in TDP regime and the TDP leaders supported accused.