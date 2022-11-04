Tap connection to every household in Pedana soon, promises Minister Jogi Ramesh

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been striving hard to develop the State and has been providing welfare schemes to all the beneficiaries without looking at caste, creed, gender and party.

The Minister participated in ground-breaking ceremonies of a few development works in Kruthivennu mandal of Krishna district on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister has brought Grama Swarajyam by establishing village/ward secretariats and volunteer system.

He said the CM has spruced up the government schools on par with corporate schools. Referring to Pedana constituency, Minister Ramesh said that every house would be given tap connection in the days to come. He said that as part of his election promises, he constructed several bridges in Kruthivennu mandal.

Krithivennu ZPTC Maila Ratna Kumari and others participated.