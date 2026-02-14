Tapovanam Swamiji passes away

Rajamahendravaram: Sri Satchidananda Saraswati Swamiji, seer of Tapovanam Ashram at Kummarilova in Tuni constituency, passed away in the early hours of Friday. The ashram is popularly known as Tandava Kashi Kshetram. He was held in high esteem by devotees across the region. Ashram representatives said the Swamiji had fallen ill about 15 days ago and was admitted to a hospital. He was discharged two days ago but suffered a heart attack and breathed his last early Friday morning. They said he attained samadhi during Brahmi Muhurtham, on an Ekadashi day in the month of Magha, coinciding with Moola Nakshatra, which devotees described as spiritually significant.

A devoted practitioner of daily rituals, Swamiji was known for his continuous service to cows and his commitment to spiritual discipline. He ran a Veda Pathashala at the ashram and worked actively for the propagation of Vedas, their commentaries, and the protection of dharma. Devotees said he guided many people on the path of righteous living.

Former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and others paid their last respects to Swamiji’s mortal remains. Hundreds of devotees visited the ashram to offer final tributes.

The Swamiji had been managing Tandava Kashi Ashram for the past two decades and played a key role in developing the area into a spiritual centre. His passing has cast a pall of gloom, with devotees expressing deep sorrow over the loss of a revered spiritual leader.