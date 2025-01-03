Tara moots collaborative strategies for fostering rural innovative technologies

Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): Asian Development Bank (ADB) consultant and professor of Development Economics, University of Dublin, Tara Bedi is advocating collaborative strategies involving CSR funding for boosting rural innovation and establishing Rural Technology Parks (RTP).

During an informal chat with The Hans India, Tara Bedi stated that frugal innovations play a pivotal role in bridging the gap by bringing technology directly to rural communities, addressing their specific challenges and unlocking opportunities for sustainable development.

These innovations act as facilitators, identifying the unique technological needs of rural areas. Rural Technology Parks (RTPs) collaborate with government agencies, NGOs, and academic institutions to adapt existing technologies for grassroots implementation. RTPs focus on ‘demand-driven’ solutions, tackling the problems faced by marginalised communities and ensuring that technology empowers rather than disrupts.

An example of this is the development of de-husking machines designed for underutilized minor millets, promoting healthier diets while supporting local agriculture.

In remote villages with limited access to clean water, RTPs can focus on developing innovative water purification systems that utilise local materials and renewable energy sources.

In addition to technological innovation, RTPs prioritise skill development and capacity building within rural communities. Through training programs and workshops, villagers are equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to maintain and replicate the introduced technologies, fostering a culture of self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

Tara is of the view policymakers should embrace diverse local knowledge and creativity. The government should involve students, teachers, and faculty from colleges in scouting rural innovations. This scouting process should be expanded to all districts, with special focus on remote areas.

Tara maintained that a robust team of volunteers should be established in each district, ideally one per mandal, to provide continuous support in pursuing National Innovation Foundation (NIF) awards, patents, and validation. Local resources should be leveraged for incubation and commercialization, with academia, private organizations, and research institutions involved in the validation and development of innovations rooted in traditional knowledge.

The government and funding agencies should also tap into Corporate Social Responsibility resources to promote rural innovations and their broader adoption.

A new initiative could be offered social internships to college students, raising awareness about rural knowledge and fostering a deeper connection with rural creativity. Finally, building a strong, synergistic network involving government, non-governmental organisations, private sector players, individuals, and rural communities is essential, Tara Bedi suggests.