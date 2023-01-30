Tarakaratna to undergo crucial tests, doctors to release health bulletin later

Nanadamuri Tarakaratna is undergoing treatment at Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital in Bangalore. A team of special doctors will conduct vital tests today and release a health bulletin. The medical team is constantly monitoring Tarakaratna's health condition. The hard work of the doctors paid off. Hospital sources said that there has been an improvement in heart function. Medical experts are making efforts to improve brain function.



Jr. NTR and Kalyan Ram came to the hospital with their family to watch Tarakaratna. Doctors were asked about Tarakaratna's health condition. Junior NTR said that the doctors are giving better treatment to Tarakaratna. He said that the doctors said that the condition is better and tarakaratna is responding to the treatment even though he is critical.

Nandamuri Tarakaratna participated in Nara Lokesh Yuvagalam Padayatra which started on Friday. After offering prayers in a mosque, they came out and started the march again. At that time, Tarakaratna suddenly fainted. The TDP workers immediately rushed to the nearby KC Hospital. But he was given basic treatment there and shifted to PEC hospital for better treatment.



Immediately Nandamuri Balayya reached there and spoke to the doctors. On Saturday night, on the advice of Kuppam Hospital doctors, Tarakaratna was taken to Bangalore Hrudalayam in a special ambulance. The treatment is continuing under the supervision of a team of doctors there.