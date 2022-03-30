TDP 40th Formation Day celebrated

Ongole: Telugu Desam Party leaders and cadre celebrated party's 40th Formation Day with special programmes and meetings throughout the district on Tuesday.

TDP ground-level leaders and workers garlanded the statues of party founder NT Rama Rao and hailed his services as the Chief Minister of the State. They hoisted party flag and expressed confidence that there will be golden days again under the leadership of party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and pledged their support and time to bring the TDP into power in 2024.

At Parchuru, TDP workers celebrated the 40th foundation day with much fanfare. Senior leaders at village level garlanded NTR statue and wished TDP to win in the next elections.

Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao organised a virtual meeting with the native TDP supporters from various countries. He said that the TDP was formed to represent the self-esteem of the Telugus and it would continue to live up to the mark.

At Kanigiri, TDP in-charge Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy hoisted the flag on the Amaravati Grounds and explained that they named the place after Amaravati, as the YSRCP started to defame it. He said that the TDP was formed in 1982 to assure a great future for the youth. He said that the development of Kanigiri is the only aim for him and advised each party worker to work dedicatedly in the coming elections. He announced that the TDP will start and complete the NIMZ, IIIT, Veligonda project, Nagarjuna Sagar water and potable drinking water supply to every household through pipelines and promised to bring Nara Lokesh.