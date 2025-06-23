TDP accuses Venkatarami Reddy of political conspiracies

Anantapur: Raptadu constituency Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have launched a fierce verbal attack on YSRCP district president Anant Venkatarami Reddy, accusing him of being the face of political conspiracies and unethical practices in the region.

They condemned his comments on the Paritala family and said it was shameful for a person like him to even speak about such a family.

At a press meet held at the Paritala camp office in Anantapur, DCMS District President Nettem Venkatesh, Raptadu Market Committee Chairman Boyapati Sudhakar, Kanaganapalli TDP Convener Yatham Pothalayya, cluster in-charges Krishna and Damodar, and others addressed the media.

Reacting strongly to Anant Venkatarami Reddy’s remarks, the leaders said, “How many more people will you sacrifice in the name of ‘Rappa Rappa’?” They questioned whether it was wrong for their MLA Paritala Sunitha to respond when Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy publicly used such language.

They recalled the violent history of Anant’s grandfather and father, alleging they were responsible for the murder of Paritala Ravi.

“Now, under the rule ofJagan, you are threatening again with the same language. Do you expect us to remain silent?” they asked. The leaders warned that such instigating comments by senior leaders were provoking YSRCP cadre at the grassroots level, which could lead to serious clashes in villages.

They held Anant Venkatarami Reddy responsible for any unrest that may follow. They further alleged that the TDP and even YSRCP workers had suffered due to the unlawful activities of Anant.

“You call yourself honest and non-confrontational, yet you support violent remarks like ‘Rappa Rappa’ how can you justify this?” they asked.

They concluded by warning him against making further comments about the Paritala family, stating that the public would not tolerate such behavior. The TDP leaders reiterated that the Paritala family had always stood against violence and injustice and demanded respect for their legacy.