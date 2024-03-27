TDP activist held in YSRCP office fire case

Narasaraopet: Police arrested TDP activist Kancheti Sai for allegedly burning the YSRCP office in Pedakurapadu recently. Following a complaint by MLA Namburu Sankara Rao, police arrested Sai in Mumbai and shifted him to Pedakurapadu. They produced him before a magistrate in Sattenapalli.

TDP candidate for Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency Bhashyam Praveen, TDP activists rushed to Sattenapalli police station.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders and activists condemned the arrest of Sai and alleged that YSRCP government is harassing the TDP activists and leaders.