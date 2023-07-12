TDP Alleges AP CM trying to grab 8000 acres near Bengaluru Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to unite and prevent the YSRCP from indulging in resorting to bogus voting during elections.

Interacting with media here on Wednesday, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was trying to grab 8000 acres of land near Bengaluru airport which comes under Lepakshi knowledge hub costing around Rs 20000 cr.

He said that the TDP will launch an agitation against bogus votes. Stating that his priority is state’s interests, Chandrababu Naidu said he cannot reveal on poll alliances with BJP at present. The aim of TDP is to restore rule of law in the state.

Referring to volunteers system, Chandrababu Naidu questioned how can the volunteers work for ruling party when they are drawing salary from government.

He also objected to collecting personal information by volunteers and the TDP will oppose it. He said volunteers should not act as YCP agents.

Naidu further said that a campaign on Mahasakthi programme intended for women will be launched at party office on July 14. The mahila wing and party activists will organise a 50 day bus yatra throughout the state. Door to door campaign will be taken up as part of the Maha Sakthi programme. He said under Mahasakthi programme supply of three gas cylinders free of cost, Rs 1500 under Adabidda scheme and free bus travel were announced. He said TDP will release it election manifesto on the day of Dasara.