TDP alleges suppression of facts by officials

Rajamahendravaram: The zeal shown by the Rajahmundry central jail authorities on incomplete information on the health of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is causing problems for them. Chandrababu Naidu’s family members said that he had lost 5 kg, but thejail officials said in a media conference that he had gained 1 kg weight. However, the weight was not mentioned in the medical bulleting issued on Thursday evening to the media. Further, the purported medical report released by the prison officials was on plain white paper with no reports being attached.



TDP leaders say that the report given by government doctors recommended cool conditions should be maintained in Naidu’s cell due to risk of dehydrationand skin allergies owing to hot and humid conditions.

They point out that the report mentions that rashes appeared on many parts of the body, including hands andface due to flaring of allergies caused by heat. The TDP is alleging that jail authorities deliberatelydownplayed the condition of former CM by hiding the doctors’ report.

Jails DIG, coastal region, M Ravikiran insisted at a press conference on Friday night that Chandrababu Naidu was hale and healthy but within three hours a room wasprepared for Chandrababu in the VIP section of the Rajahmundry government hospital.

TDP leaders Adireddy Srinivas, Koneru Vivek andKudupudiSatthibabu said that these actions are proof that theauthorities are hiding something about the health of TDP chief. They want him to be shifted to a privatehospital or AIIMS Mangalagiri for better treatment.

TDP leaders claimed thatChandrababu’s family doctors told them that he has hypertrophiccardiomyopathy. Due to this problem, the effect of dehydration onheart function is concerning.