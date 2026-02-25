Grand Celebration at Bharat Shining Conclave 2026

The prestigious Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 was grandly organized in New Delhi at The Lalit New Delhi by Brand Vista Consulting. On this occasion, Himanshu Seth, Founder and CEO of VIN PR, was honoured with the ‘Excellence in Strategic Public Relations 2025–26’ award.

The award was presented to Seth by Sanjay Singh Gangwar, Minister in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. The recognition was conferred in acknowledgment of his exceptional contribution, strategic vision, and outstanding leadership within the Indian public relations industry.

Through his foresight and creative approach, Himanshu Seth has elevated VIN PR to new heights. Under his leadership, the company has consistently set new benchmarks in innovation and excellence. The prestigious event brought together leading experts from public relations and other sectors, where key discussions were held on the latest industry trends, strategic communication practices, and various aspects of branding.

At the conclave, PR Panda Promotions played a prominent role as the Media Partner. During the event, Amit Pandey, CEO of PR Panda Promotions, stated that Himanshu Seth’s contribution to the Indian public relations industry is not only inspiring but exemplary. He emphasized that Seth’s leadership and vision have propelled VIN PR to new milestones. PR Panda expressed pride in being associated with the event and conveyed confidence that this recognition would serve as motivation for the entire industry.

The primary objective of the conclave was to promote innovation, excellence, and sustainable progress in the fields of public relations and branding. Industry experts shared their views on current challenges and future opportunities, making the conclave not merely an award ceremony but also a rich platform for knowledge exchange and professional insight. This award symbolizes not only Himanshu Seth’s individual excellence but also a renewed direction and inspiration for the Indian PR industry.

Honours Across Various Categories

During the conclave, outstanding achievements across multiple categories were also recognised:

Best Organic Growth Campaign in Automotive was awarded to EMIAC X ACKO Drive, with Divya Gandotra, CEO & Founder of Emiac Technologies and Dushyant Singh Rawat declared winners.

Best Digital Campaigns for Organic Growth was presented to EMIAC X Protean, again won by Divya Gandotra , CEO & Founder of Emiac Technologies and Dushyant Singh Rawat.

Excellence in Corporate & College Events was awarded to Urban Aura, with Reythm Jain Co-Founder and Vibhore Bhargava Co-Founder recognized as winners.

Best Nutraceutical Brand for Young India was conferred upon Get My Metal, with Dr. Raghav Singhal named as the winner.

Bharat Shining Conclave 2026 once again demonstrated that India’s public relations and branding industry continues to evolve and strengthen its global presence, establishing itself as a dynamic and influential sector on the international stage.