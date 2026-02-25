A Call for Fairness, Transparency, and Respect for Legacy: Prince Azam Jah Speaks on Recent Developments

In a city where history and heritage are woven into everyday life, Prince Azam Jah has found himself compelled to speak not as a figure of title or tradition, but as a son seeking fairness and as a custodian of a legacy he deeply cherishes.

Prince Azam Jah, son of the late H.E.H Mir Barkat Ali Khan Mukarram Jah Bahadur Nizam VIII of Hyderabad, has expressed profound concern over recent developments within the Mukarram Jah Trust of Education and Learning (MJTEL). Personally appointed to the Trust by his late father, he has always regarded his role not as a privilege, but as a responsibility a duty to uphold the educational and philanthropic ideals that defined his father’s vision.

It is in this spirit that he has questioned the manner in which a removal notice was served upon him. Although dated earlier, the notice was delivered only days before the deadline for response, effectively limiting his opportunity to present his position. For Prince Azam Jah, this was not merely a procedural lapse, but a matter of principle, raising concerns about transparency, fairness, and adherence to due process.

Those close to the Prince describe him as someone who has consistently sought clarity rather than confrontation. His recent legal actions concerning family and trust-related matters, he emphasizes, are not acts of hostility but efforts to ensure that institutions built on public trust function with accountability and integrity. In his view, safeguarding process and legality ultimately protects the very legacy his father worked to build.

Prince Azam Jah has also reiterated a simple but important legal truth, the abolition of royal titles in 1971 placed all such matters squarely within the framework of Indian law. Leadership today must be rooted not in symbolism, but in statutory legitimacy and transparent governance. For him, this is not a question of status, but of principle.

In speaking publicly, Prince Azam Jah seeks neither sympathy nor spectacle. Instead, he calls for calm reflection, institutional fairness, and respect for due process. He remains hopeful that dialogue, legality, and transparency will guide the resolution of current disputes.