TDP alleges undue benefits to Chalameswar's son

Mangalagiri: TDP national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram on Friday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of handing over excessive monetary benefits to additional advocate general Jasti Nagabhushanam in return for the dubious support being given by his father and retired judge Justice Chalameswar.

Pattabhi said that Justice Chalameswar has been helping the Jagan regime to carry out unconstitutional activities and also to launch nefarious attacks on the highest judiciary in the country. The Chief Minister should clarify to the people what fitting qualification Jasti Nagabhushanam had to be made AAG of the state.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said that Jagan Reddy was unabashedly giving away crores of rupees of public money to all those undeserving individuals just because they were supporting his government's destructive activities. What experience Nagabhushanam had that he was being provided additional facilities on a par with the AP chief secretary, he asked.

Pattabhi said that multiple GOs were being issued every now and then only to give away lakhs of public money to Justice Chalameswar's son in the name of fee hike, provision of additional facilities and more cases. There were doubts whether Nagabhushanam had any experience to argue in cases either in the united AP High Court or in the present AP High Court till now.

The TDP leader said that there was neither precedence nor current practice in any other state in the country having more than one additional advocates general. Where was the need for appointing Jasti Nagabhushanam as the second AAG, he said and remarked that the only qualification was to be the son of a retired judge of the Supreme Court.

Pattabhi asked whether Justice Chalameswar and Nagabhushanam had not played a role in the Chief Minister's letter sent to the Chief Justice of India in last October complaining against the judges of Supreme Court and AP High Court. Jagan Reddy was taking their help only to save himself from his multiple cases and the threat of bail cancellation, he added.