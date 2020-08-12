TDP appeals NCSC to take action on accused persons in Dalit youth tonsure case and prevent extremist thoughts

Amaravati: TDP urged National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to take stringent action on the people responsible for tonsure of the head of a Dalit youth in East Godavari recently. The TDP explained that despite knowing the facts, the police department didn't take action on it.

The TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah, in his letter to NCSC that the ruling YSRCP leaders in connivance with the police have tonsured the head of Indugumilli Vara Prasad in a police station itself in East Godavari district. This inhuman act was carried out with the purpose of ill-treating Vara Prasad. Though the issue has caught the attention of state and national media, the government did not take appropriate action on the accused persons.

He further explained that the government only suspended two constables and one Sub Inspector of Police and arrested them. However, the action was not taken against actual culprits and justice was not delivered to the victim, hence this youth has written a letter to the President of India seeking permission to join Naxal movement and get justice for himself on his own.

Ramaiah mentioned that "When the system fails in delivering, youth like Vara Prasad will naturally look towards extremist movements and organisations."

He observed that it would be our collective responsibility to see that the youth do not choose wrong paths in order to set right systemic failures. He requested the Commission to take immediate and swift action in order to deliver justice to Vara Prasad and prevent him from joining extremist groups.