TDP attacks will not deter us, says Jagan

Vijayawada: YSRCP chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Sunrise Hospital in Vijayawada and consoled Ginjupalli Srinivasa Rao, a YSRCP leader from Nawabpeta in Jaggayyapeta constituency, and other party workers who were seriously injured in an attack allegedly by TDP supporters.

Speaking to media outside the hospital here on Tuesday, Jagan Mohan Reddy described the attack on YSRCP leaders as ‘ruthless and inhumane’. He asserted that such actions would not intimidate the public but instead fuel further anger and opposition.

He called for the Governor’s intervention, urging him to focus on the deteriorating state of affairs in the state. He said the injustices were brought to the attention of national political parties and mentioned the plans to bring to the notice of the High Court and Supreme Court.

Alleging numerous ‘injustices’ occurring in the state, Jagan questioned why President’s Rule should not be imposed. He claims that the current government was rapidly losing control and legitimacy. He informed that he would visit the family of YSRCP worker who was brutally killed alleged by TDP supporters at Seetaramapuram in Mahanandi mandal of Nandyala district on Friday.

He questioned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s objectives, highlighting the growing discontent against him in a short period. He criticised Naidu for neglecting governance and failing to focus on the promises made in the manifesto.

He alleged that the Chief Minister had deceived farmers, mothers and students by not fulfilling promises like Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, fee reimbursement, Vasathi Deevena, zero-interest loans and Matsyakara Bharosa. In contrast, the YSRCP has consistently supported these groups, he said.

He criticised Naidu’s administration for prioritising attacks and violence over the welfare of schools, education and hospitals. He said the Chief Minister is attempting to create an atmosphere of fear to suppress dissent.