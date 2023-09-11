TDP bandh receives a good response in Puttaparthi

Anantapur-Puttaparthi : The TDP bandh call given by state party leaders has received a tremendous response with shops, education institutions, schools etc downing their shutters.

TDP, CPI, CPM and Jana Sena Party workers were seen imposing the bandh from early hours of morning.

Party workers were seen on the main fares of the town with party flags.

In fact city traders anticipating trouble kept their shops closed even before party workers imposed the bandh.

Opposition party leaders continued to be under house arrest in view of the tense situation prevailing.

Police prevented gathering of people on the main fares of the town in view of 144 section being in force.

Education institutions announced closure today in the interest of students safety. RTC buses too are confined to depots in the interest of buses safety.

Tense situation continued in the city in view of sending the TDP president to jail.

Police presence is all over guarding public properties by positioning themselves at vantage points both in Anantapur and in Sathya Sai districts.