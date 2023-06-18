TDP, BC organisations stage protests with dead body

Cherukupalli(Bapatla district): Repalle MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, BC Samkshema Sangam state president Kesana Sankara Rao and BC leaders staged a rasta roko with the body of 15-years old boy Amarnath Goud at Island Centre in Cherakupalli on Saturday demanding justice to the family members of the deceased. Later, they staged a dharna on the on National Highway too. Some persons poured petrol and set him ablase while he was on his way to tuition in Rajavolu village under Cherukupalli mandal on Friday morning.

Tense situation prevailed in the town when the TDP cadres and a large number of BC Sangam leaders gathered the National Highway. Vehicles stranded for a long distance on both sides due to the agitation. The agitators demanded Rs 25-lakh ex gratia to the family of the deceased and refused to call of their stir till the government accepted their demands.

Repalle revenue divisional officer (RDO) Pardha Saradhi swung into action and spoke to district collector Ranjit Basha over cell phone on the situation. Later, he reached the site of agitation and assured that the government will pay Rs 10-lakh ex gratia ,a government job and a house to the family members of the deceased. Finally, the agitators withdrew their protest and went to Uppalavaripalem with the body of the boy Amarnath.

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao who came to Amarnath’s house at Uppalavaripalem village to console the family members of Amarnath had to face the ire of the villagers. The relatives of the boy and villagers stopped Venkata Ramana Rao from going to Amarnath’s house and demanded justice to the family of the deceased. When the YSRCP MP said he would personally give Rs 1 lakh the villagers said rather they would give him Rs 1 lakh. They forced him to go back. Later, police brought the situation under control.

Speaking to media, Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal made it clear that Amarnath murder has nothing to do with politics and was result of disputes between two families. He said there was no political background to either of the families.

He said they had recorded the dying declaration of Amarnath and were collecting evidence scientifically. Of the four accused, the police arrested three accused, including the main accused Venkateswara Reddy so far. He assured that justice will be done to the family of murdered boy.