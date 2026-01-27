TDP Begins Training for Parliamentary Committees at NTR Bhavan

Training sessions for the Telugu Desam Party’s parliamentary committees commenced on Tuesday at the party’s central office, NTR Bhavan, in Hyderabad.

The programme was inaugurated in the morning by National General Secretary and Minister Nara Lokesh, who arrived early and personally welcomed committee members. He spent nearly two hours posing for photographs with participants before paying tribute at the statue of party founder N T Rama Rao and formally opening the sessions.

Telugu Desam Party Andhra Pradesh State President Palla Srinivas Rao was also present at the event. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairmen and other senior leaders took part in the programme.

Senior party leaders are conducting sessions on party objectives, leadership skills and current political developments, with training scheduled to continue until the evening. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is expected to arrive at NTR Bhavan in the afternoon after cancelling his secretariat engagements and will offer guidance to the committees during the concluding session.