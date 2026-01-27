JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Latest Schedule, Process, and Key Highlights

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 has been officially scheduled to take place from April 2 to April 9, 2026. The examination will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in multiple shifts over these dates to ensure smooth organization and fair assessment for the large number of candidates appearing nationwide. This announcement provides much-needed clarity to engineering aspirants preparing for one of India’s most competitive entrance examinations.

JEE Main is conducted twice a year, and Session 2 holds special significance for students aiming to improve their performance from the January session or those who could not appear earlier. Candidates’ best score out of the two sessions is considered for ranking, making the April attempt a crucial opportunity to boost percentiles and secure better admission prospects. The exam serves as the primary gateway for admission into NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and also acts as the qualifying examination for JEE Advanced 2026, required for entry into IITs.

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 is expected to begin in late January 2026, with the application window remaining open until February 2026. Following registration, candidates will receive the city intimation slip in March 2026, while admit cards will be issued a few days prior to the examination. The exam will be conducted in computer-based mode (CBT).

Paper 1 is meant for B.E./B.Tech aspirants, while separate papers are conducted for B.Arch and B.Planning candidates. The syllabus is largely based on NCERT Class 11 and 12 topics, covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Emphasis is placed on conceptual understanding, numerical problem-solving, and time management.

With the exam dates now confirmed, aspirants are advised to focus on structured revision, regular mock tests, and analysis of previous years’ papers. The Session 2 results are expected to be declared in mid-April 2026, soon after the conclusion of the exam.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2, scheduled from April 2 to April 9, is a decisive phase for engineering aspirants. Strategic preparation, discipline, and confidence will be key to making the most of this final attempt before the admissions cycle moves forward.