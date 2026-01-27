How Often Should You Give Treats to Your Dog?

Treating your dog is a great way to show your love, strengthen your bond, and encourage good behaviour. But many dog owners don't know how often to give their dogs food, which is a very important question. While treats can be fun and encouraging, eating too many of them can be bad for your health and cause problems like obesity or digestive issues. You need to find the right mix to keep your pet healthy and happy.

The Purpose of Dog Treats

Dog treats serve multiple purposes. They are commonly used for training, rewarding good behaviour, and showing affection. When used correctly, treats can help your dog learn commands faster and build confidence. However, treats should never replace regular meals. Instead, they should complement your dog’s balanced diet. It is important to remember that treats are extras, not essentials.

The 10 Per cent Rule

The 10% rule is a general rule of thumb that most people agree on. In other words, treats shouldn't make up more than 10% of your dog's daily calories. The last 90 per cent should come from full and healthy dog food. If you follow this rule, your dog won't gain weight and will get all the nutrients they need from their main meals.

For instance, if your dog needs 500 calories every day, treats shouldn't have more than 50 calories. Reading the labels on treats and knowing how many calories they have can help you make better decisions.

Treat Frequency Based on Your Dog’s Lifestyle

The number of treats your dog receives should depend on their activity level, age, and training needs. Active dogs and puppies in training may require more frequent rewards to encourage learning. In such cases, use small, low-calorie treats so you can reward them often without overfeeding.

Senior dogs or less active pets may need fewer treats. Their slower metabolism means they burn fewer calories, so excess treats can lead to unwanted weight gain.

Choosing Healthy Treat Options

There are different kinds of treats. Choose treats that are made with natural materials and not many other things. Look for choices that help your teeth, your joints, or your stomach. As long as they are safe for dogs, fresh fruits and veggies like apple slices or carrots can also be good for them.

Do not eat treats that have a lot of sugar, salt, or artificial flavours. In the long run, these are bad for your dog's health. Always read the labels to see what's in something before you buy it.

Using Treats Effectively During Training

When training your dog, timing matters just as much as frequency. Reward your dog right away when they do what you want them to do. This helps them connect the action with a good result. Gradually reduce treat frequency as your dog masters commands, replacing treats with praise or affection.

Using smaller treats during training allows you to reward more often without overfeeding. Breaking treats into tiny pieces is also a smart strategy.

Avoiding Over-Treating

It's easy to treat your dog too much, especially when it gives you those adorable puppy eyes. Too many treats, on the other hand, can make you fat, which raises your chance of diabetes, joint problems, and heart disease. Don't give your dog treats just because it asks for them; stick to a plan.

Instead, praise your dog for good behaviour, like staying calm or following your commands. This keeps giving treats on purpose instead of by chance.

Treat Storage and Portion Control

Keeping treats organised helps prevent overuse. Store them in a container or use Dog Treats in a bag to control portions and avoid accidental overfeeding. Measuring treats instead of grabbing handfuls ensures consistency and keeps your dog’s calorie intake in check.

Final Thoughts

Treats can help with teaching and bonding, but they should only be given in small amounts. Follow the 10 per cent rule, pick healthy treats, and give your dog treats at times that work for him. You can reward your dog without hurting their health if you know how to use treats properly. Your pet friend will stay active, happy, and fit for years to come if you take a balanced approach.