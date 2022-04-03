TDP blames CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for court punishment for babus

Vijayawada: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Saturday held Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the court punishment given to eight IAS officers in the state. Condemning the government's 'irresponsibility', the TDP leader said the conviction of IAS officers would be tantamount to conviction of the Chief Minister and his government. The civil servants were punished just because their signatures were there in the GOs. It was the CM who was responsible for any decision making at the highest levels.

Ramaiah said that if the Chief Minister had any ethical values, he would have resigned by now owning moral responsibility for the court sentence to the civil servants.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said Jagan Mohan Reddy was not able to take any action against errant and corrupt Cabinet colleagues just because he was the weakest of all Chief Ministers so far. Never before in the country's history, eight IAS officers got punished in court. Such an incident did not happen even in the British Raj. He said that the overall administrative and political atmosphere got vitiated due to the alleged lies and betrayals of Jagan Mohan Reddy. At every step, this Chief Minister made it a habit to break promises. It had become a routine for him to do so.

Ramaiah said in normal circumstances, any CM would have taken it as a setback to himself once the court gave punishment to the IAS officers. But Jagan Mohan Reddy was not taking any responsibility. For his fault, eight IAS officers got a permanent blot on their career record. If such an incident took place in his time, Jagan's father YSR would have shown some ethics by resigning from the CM post, he remarked.