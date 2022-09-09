TDP burns FIR copies at police station

Vijayawada (NTR District): TDP leaders from NTR and Krishna districts staged a protest in front of Patamata police station here on Thursday, demanding the arrest of culprits involved in the attack on TDP leader and former corporator Chennupati Gandhi. The TDP leaders wore black ribbons and burnt the FIR copies of the attack case in front of the police station and raised slogans against the police and the State government.

It should be noted here that in an alleged attack by YSRCP leaders, Chennupati Gandhi suffered eye injury and undergoing treatment.

Earlier, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed ire on TDP leaders of NTR district and Krishna districts for not responding to the attack on Gandhi in Vijayawada. Following this, party leaders of two districts responded and staged a protest.

TDP politburo members Varla Ramaiah and Kollu Ravindra, Vijayawada Parliament constituency president and former Minister Nettem Raghu Ram, former MP Konakalla Narayana Rao, Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rama Mohan, MLC Batchula Arjunudu, former MLC Budha Venkanna, former MLAs Sriram Rajagopal, Bode Prasad and Mandali Buddha Prasad, Police Housing Corporation former chairman Nagul Meera and others participated in the protest and strongly condemned the police inaction in arresting the accused.

The TDP leaders alleged the police officials given contradictory statement on the attack and registering the FIR in the case.

Earlier, they took out a rally from party office to Patamata police station.

Varla Ramaiah, speaking to the media near the police station, demanded suspension of the sub-inspector for not taking action against the culprits.

Former Minister Kollu Ravindra alleged that the IPS officers in the State are implementing the Jagan Penal Code instead of the India Penal Code. He said the TDP would fight on behalf of the people. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rama Mohan, former MLC Budha Venkanna, former deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad and others spoke on the occasion.