  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency

TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency
x
Highlights

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, candidate of United Telugu Desam for Mylavaram Constituency, kicked off his election campaign in Surayapalem, a...

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, candidate of United Telugu Desam for Mylavaram Constituency, kicked off his election campaign in Surayapalem, a suburb of Gollapudi. The candidate went door to door, meeting with residents and requesting their support and votes.

The campaign began with a worship ceremony at the home of Mahalakshmamma in the village. As part of his efforts to promote the party, Krishna Prasad also endorsed Vijayawada Parliament candidate Shri Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) and urged voters to support the bicycle symbol. He emphasized that voting for the bicycle symbol would contribute to the state's development and the welfare of the underprivileged.

The event was attended by TDP State Executive Secretary Bommasani Subbarao, Jana Sainiks, Veera women, BJP leaders, Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and supporters. With the election campaign now in full swing, Vasantha Krishna Prasad is determined to secure the support of the electorate in Mylavaram Constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X