TDP Candidate Vasantha Krishna Prasad Begins Election Campaign in Mylavaram Constituency

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad, candidate of United Telugu Desam for Mylavaram Constituency, kicked off his election campaign in Surayapalem, a suburb of Gollapudi. The candidate went door to door, meeting with residents and requesting their support and votes.

The campaign began with a worship ceremony at the home of Mahalakshmamma in the village. As part of his efforts to promote the party, Krishna Prasad also endorsed Vijayawada Parliament candidate Shri Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) and urged voters to support the bicycle symbol. He emphasized that voting for the bicycle symbol would contribute to the state's development and the welfare of the underprivileged.

The event was attended by TDP State Executive Secretary Bommasani Subbarao, Jana Sainiks, Veera women, BJP leaders, Telugu Desam Party leaders, activists, and supporters. With the election campaign now in full swing, Vasantha Krishna Prasad is determined to secure the support of the electorate in Mylavaram Constituency.